/Iran ready for ‘doomsday war’ if US resumes attacks, but open to diplomacy: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Sep 27) said that Tehran was “fully prepared” for the war to be resumed, even if it came to a “doomsday war”. While he said that Iran is ready for diplomacy, he said that it is up to US President Donald Trump to choose. This comes a day after Trump said that he is rejecting a seven-day peace proposal sent by Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway has remained under blockade, disrupting maritime transit and sending oil prices to record highs across the world.

“We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed. And I repeat, we stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war,” Araghchi told NBC in an interview on Sunday (Sep 27).

“But at the same time, we are ready; we stand ready for diplomacy,” he added. “It is up to President Trump to choose. He wanted unconditional surrender in the previous war in two days. And now it’s been eight months that they are fighting with no results. A new aggression would be certainly the same.”

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‘Always hope for diplomacy’

The Iranian minister said that while “there is always hope for diplomacy”, Iranians have “no reason” to engage with the Trump administration once again due to their actions for the last two years.

“You know, in 2025 they offered negotiations. We accepted, and we engaged in the negotiation. And then in the middle of negotiations, they attacked us,” Araghchi said. “Eight months later, in 2026, February, again they offered negotiation. Again we accepted, and again they attacked us right in the middle of negotiations.”

He further continued that the US offered negotiations for a deal again, which Iran accepted. “We had three months of negotiations. And it took only two weeks for them to violate a deal, which they had signed themselves. So if you ask us, there is no reason why we should go back to diplomacy. But I’m still trying diplomacy because I think we shouldn’t miss any chance for peace,” he said.

Iran’s seven-day Hormuz proposal

Araghchi described the latest seven-day proposal sent by Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as “a very reasonable plan on the table.” A day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that he rejects the proposal, adding that Iranians want to immediately make a deal because they were losing the war “badly”.

Speaking on Trump’s rejection of the plan, Araghchi said, “If they reject it with no reason, this is their fault. And I have to say that although we heard from President Trump that he’s rejecting this deal, but we are still waiting for an official response through the mediators.”

“If they are serious that they want a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, now there is the possibility. We have offered this seven-day plan,” Araghchi said.