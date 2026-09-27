/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan schools Rhiti Tiwari over Qazi Touqeer clash, compares her to Dolly Bindra

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw tensions from inside the house spill into Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan addressed the heated clash involving Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer. With Rhiti’s aggressive behaviour and remarks becoming a major talking point, Salman confronted her over the way she handled the situation and drew a comparison to one of the show’s most remembered contestants, Dolly Bindra.

Salman Khan confronts Rhiti Tiwari over her aggressive behaviour

Salman Khan had a lot to address during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, with Rhiti Tiwari’s recent confrontation with Qazi Touqeer becoming one of the central topics of the episode. The dispute followed a diss battle in the house in which Rhiti directed insulting remarks towards Qazi and Uditi Singh. Some of her language was muted during the broadcast, while her subsequent confrontation with Qazi further intensified the situation. Rhiti later faced criticism over her comments and was also seen referring to how her father would react to the situation.

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Speaking to Rhiti during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Satuday, Salman tried to make her understand that her words could also affect her father and family outside the show. Referring to her statement, “Mere papa hote toh dekh lete, (My father could have seen it)” Salman questioned what she meant by it and asked, “Iska kya matlab hua? (What is the meaning of this?) Singer Manoj Tiwari dekhega, actor... politician?” He also brought up her grandmother, suggesting that she too could be watching the show. Salman then told Rhiti, “Aap Manoj Tiwari ki beti ho, Dolly Bindra ki beti nahi ho.” (You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, not Dolly Bindra's daughter.) He then told Rhiti, “Aap Dolly ban gayi is ghar mein,” while criticising her for adopting an aggressive approach in the house.

Salman added, “Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults, he has done it all for 20 years. But you, Rhiti, think you are a rockstar, but no one thinks so… You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter… people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father's hard work. From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father… But aap Dolly ban gayi uss fight mein. Mera baap hota toh dekh leta, but kaise dekh leta? Aapke father actor nahi politician hai. But I don't think any father would entertain that.” (You became Dolly Bindra during fight. If it were my father, he would have handled it—but then again, how could he handle it? Your father is a politician, not an actor. But I don't think any father would tolerate that).

The reference to Dolly Bindra also carried a connection to Manoj Tiwari’s own Bigg Boss history. Manoj was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4, where he was involved in several clashes, including confrontations with Dolly Bindra and other housemates.

Internet reacts to Salman Khan calling Rhiti Tiwari's behaviour

The Rhiti-Qazi confrontation had already become a major talking point among viewers before Weekend Ka Vaar. Rhiti faced online criticism for her language and for remarks made during and after the confrontation, while Qazi’s response to the situation also became part of the discussion surrounding the house dynamics.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and seeing Salman Khan calling out Rhiti Tiwari for her behaviour. One user wrote, "Salman Khan Rhiti Tiwari is hard. You're Manoj Tiwri's daughter, yet you came, and no one knows you. That nepotism call-out hit different."

Another user wrote, "WHAT THE HELL. Salman is politely DESTROYING Rhiti after she called him “Dolly Bindra ki beti” BRO, IT'S OVER FOR HER. THE DAMAGE IS ALREADY DONE."

"#SalmanKhan to Rhiti Tiwari daughter of manoj tiwari : Nobody knew you before #BiggBoss20. He is so savage man, he didn’t even hesitate. Good to see the OG Salman Khan & his sense of humor is next level!", wrote the third user.