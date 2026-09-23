/Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu breaks silence on his marriage and divorce

Beyond the strategic gameplay and daily arguments, Bigg Boss 20 took an unexpected turn when Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, opened up about his personal life. In the latest episode, the reality TV star revealed that his marriage ended just after five months, which he had earlier denied, saying it was fake.

Gullu opens up about his secret marriage

After Kushal Tanwar won the popular reality TV show, MTV Roadies Double Cross, a picture of him circulated widely online. The image showed Tanwar in a groom's outfit, standing alongside his rumoured wife. In an interview with The Times of India in June 2025, Kushal addressed the marriage rumours and called the viral photos fake.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Now in Bigg Boss's Tuesday episode, while talking to his fellow housemate Qazi Touqeer, Gullu admitted that he had been married and later got divorced after five months.

He revealed, "It wasn't a breakup-type heartbreak, but it was still heartbreaking. I couldn't tell anyone because everyone felt it was wrong, but according to me, it was the right thing to do for myself. I had to take that step for myself."

He further shared that he had been married for four and a half to five months and that, in his community, people tend to marry at a young age. "I have come out of something really difficult. I somehow managed to escape from there. I was married for about four and a half to five months. In our community, people still tend to get married at a young age. There is pressure that if you are not doing anything else, you should just get married," Gullu said.

The Roadies Double Cross winner continued by sharing that he was not in love with the woman and wanted to get a divorce. "After that, I got used to being alone. I thought nothing could go more wrong than this; life would only get better. I won the show, Roadies, and was enjoying myself with my friends in Goa. At night, I saw that someone had leaked my wedding photo. I wasn't divorced at that time. When I was doing Roadies, I was still in conflict with my family. They insisted that I stay in the marriage, but I wanted a divorce. I thought, 'Game over now.' My family got upset with me and stopped talking to me," he said.

Who is Kushal Tanwar?

Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, rose to fame after winning MTV Roadies Double Cross. He continued his reality TV journey by participating in and winning MTV Splitsvilla Season 16. Along with his mother, Gullu also took part in Maa Hai Na Season 1 and won a cooking reality show. He is now one of the contestants on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show features 16 celebrities who compete for survival through strategic gameplay. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar, Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan has been eliminated. This week, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction, and both have lost their second lives.