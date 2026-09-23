/From Gaddafi tearing up UN Charter to Trump’s ‘escalatorgate’: Most unforgettable UNGA moments

The United Nations General Assembly is currently hosting its 81st session and the highly anticipated annual High-Level General Debate commenced on Tuesday (Sep 22) bringing world leaders together under the overarching theme: "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all." For long, the platform for formal diplomacy has witnessed marathon speeches, fiery exchanges, dramatic protests and moments that in today's social media world are called ‘viral.’ As the 81st UNGA gets underway in New York, world leaders are once again taking centre stage to address conflicts, international crises and pressing global challenges. Here's a list of a few viral moments at the UNGA: From Fidel Castro’s record-setting 4-hour-29-minute address in 1960 to Nikita Khrushchev’s fiery protests, Hugo Chávez’s infamous “devil” remark and Muammar Gaddafi’s dramatic UN Charter stunt. Adding to the list of these memorable moments is Donald Trump’s “Rocket Man” speech, Benjamin Netanyahu’s cartoon bomb and Gilad Erdan’s paper-shredding protest.

1. Fidel Castro’s 4.5-Hour Marathon (1960)

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The prize for the longest speech in UNGA history goes to Cuban leader Fidel Castro. During his maiden address, Castro spoke for a 4 hours and 29 minutes. He used the time to target American imperialism, insult US political figures, and outline the ideology of the Cuban Revolution.

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2. Nikita Khrushchev’s Fist-Banging and Protests (1960)

In 1960 session, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, delivered one of the most energetic speech from a Filipino delegate critiquing Soviet imperialism in Eastern Europe, Khrushchev famously banged his fists violently on his desk. This session also gave rise to the enduring historical legend of Khrushchev waving and slamming his own shoe to disrupt the assembly.

3. Hugo Chávez Smells "The Devil" (2006)

In one of the most theatrical insults ever delivered from the podium, Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez took aim at US President George W Bush. Stepping up to the microphone the day after Bush had spoken, Chávez crossed himself and declared, "The devil came here yesterday. Right here. And it smells like sulfur still today." The clip remains one of the most widely shared clips.

4. Muammar Gaddafi Tears Up the UN Charter (2009)

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi used his 2009 UNGA debut to deliver a 100-minute speech that blew past his 15-minute time limit. He openly condemned the UN Security Council, labelling it a "Terror Council," and claimed superpowers treated other nations like second-class citizens. He physically tore a page of the UN Charter and tossed it over his shoulder in open defiance.

5. Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cartoon Bomb (2012)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visually demonstrated how close Iran was to developing nuclear weapons. Netanyahu pulled out a large, literal cartoon drawing of a bomb with a burning fuse. He then drew a thick red line with a marker across the diagram to illustrate the threshold that the international community could not allow Iran to cross.

6. Donald Trump Dubs Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" (2017)

U.S. President Donald Trump brought his signature rhetorical style to the world stage in 2017. Addressing the escalating nuclear tensions with North Korea, Trump warned that the US would "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself. He then mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the global stage, stating, "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime."

7. Gilad Erdan Shreds the UN Charter (2024)

IIn what is called an echo of Gaddafi's 2009 defiance, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan took to the podium to protest a vote advancing a Palestinian bid for full UN membership. Holding a miniature paper shredder, Erdan live-shredded the cover page of the UN Charter directly in front of the General Assembly, accusing the body of destroying the founding values of the institution

8. Trump's "Escalatorgate" at UN

An escalator leading up to the main speaking floor came to a sudden, screeching halt while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were riding it, forcing them to walk up the steep steel steps. Trump took to Truth Social to slam the incident as "absolutely sabotage," claiming it was a disaster waiting to happen and calling for the arrest of those responsible. He pointed to reports suggesting UN staffers had joked about turning off the power. The United Nations issued an official statement clarifying that the abrupt stop was not sabotage. Instead, a videographer within Trump's own entourage had accidentally bumped into and triggered the escalator's emergency stop mechanism.

9. Sleep fest at UNGA