/72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan receives Best Actor honour for Chandu Champion in Gujarat

Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday received his first National Award from President Droupadi Murmu. The actor was honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for his performance in Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

This was the first time in decades that the National Film Awards have been organised outside New Delhi.

Kartik Aaryan receives National Award

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Kartik Aaryan attended the ceremony in Gujarat to accept the Best Actor honour for playing Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the 2024 film. He shared the honour with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who was recognised in the same category for Bramayugam.

The winners had originally been announced on July 18, 2026.

Aaryan opted for a classic black Bandhgala suit as he accepted the National Award.

Kartik Aaryan was accompanied by his parents, Dr. Manish Tiwari and Dr. Mala Tiwari, who were seen cheering for their son at the ceremony.

Kartik Aaryan on winning the National Award

Following the announcement of the winners, the actor took to his social media to share a video, celebrating the achievement with his parents.

In the video, his parents could be seen sharing an emotional moment with their son as they celebrated the recognition. "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion," he wrote alongside the video.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda arrives in Gujarat for his first National Film Award

About Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, who sustained serious injuries during the 1965 war but went on to pursue sports and eventually created history by winning a gold medal at the Paralympics.

The film showcased Petkar's journey from wrestling and military service to becoming a Paralympic athlete.

Kartik underwent a major physical transformation for the role and trained extensively to portray the athlete on screen. The film was released on June 14, 2024.

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