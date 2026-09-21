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Jailer 2: Vidya Balan joins Rajinikanth's upcoming film as Kantha | Watch

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:18 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:18 IST
Jailer 2: Vidya Balan joins Rajinikanth's upcoming film as Kantha | Watch

Vidya Balan joins Jailer 2 Photograph: (X)

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On Sunday, the makers of Jailer 2 introduced Vidya Balan as Kantha. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, playing Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, as in the original film, which was released in 2023.

Vidya Balan has officially joined Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the makers unveiled her character on Sunday, introducing the National Award-winning actress as Kantha.

While major details about her role are under wraps, the brief video has given a strong first impression of Kantha.

Vidya Balan to appear as Kantha

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The actress can be seen in a blue saree with a black blouse, smoking a cigarette as she walks down a staircase. She later enters a room and delivers a dialogue in Tamil. Anirudh Ravichander’s music adds intensity to the scene.

The character was introduced by Sun Pictures with a caption, "Introducing Vidya Balan as Kantha from the world of Jailer 2."

The makers also described Kantha as “An Epitome Of Patience & Perseverance.”

As soon as the clip was released, fans are excited to know Kantha's connection to Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian.

Earlier, reports claimed that "Vidya plays the role of Mithun Chakraborty’s eldest daughter," as quoted by Hindustan Times. Mithun Chakraborty is reportedly playing the primary antagonist in Jailer 2.

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About Jailer 2

Alongside Rajinikanth and Vidya, the film also features SJ Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. Suraj's character video showed him in a new look, stepping out of a car while smoking a cigar.

Mithun Chakraborty, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are also confirmed to play key roles in Jailer 2 alongside the returning cast: Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik.

Rajinikanth meanwhile is returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2. The actor first played the retired jailer in the 2023 action film, which went on to become a major commercial success.

The first film followed Muthuvel as he was pulled into a dangerous situation after his son went missing. Helmed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is produced by Sun Pictures and will arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2026.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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