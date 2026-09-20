/'Lot of things to learn from experienced players': Jayasuriya backs Rohit, Virat for 2027 ODI World Cup

Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying the presence of the two experienced batters would help young players learn and benefit the team. The 39-year-old Rohit and 37-year-old Kohli are now focused solely on ODIs after retiring from Test cricket in May last year. Both players also stepped away from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With limited ODI cricket being played and both veterans committed to the format, questions have been raised over their availability for the 2027 World Cup. However, Jayasuriya feels their experience could be valuable for India.

“They (Team India) have both youth and experience and are a mixed team. There are a lot of things to learn from experienced players for the youngsters. So I think that is a good thing when you have senior players in the team. Youngsters will learn from them, it is a good mix for future World Cups for India,” Jayasuriya told ANI.

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Rohit has played in three ODI World Cups between 2015 and 2023 and has scored 1,575 runs in 28 matches, including seven centuries.

Kohli has 1,795 World Cup runs in 37 matches and is second on the all-time list. In ODIs, he has scored 14,941 runs in 314 matches, including 54 centuries.

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