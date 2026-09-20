/MMA fighter Varun Sanyal out of Asian Games after passing out during weight cut

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal’s Asian Games campaign came to an unfortunate end after he passed out in a sauna while trying to make weight for his event. Sanyal was scheduled to compete in the men’s traditional 77kg category on Sunday (Sep 20), however, he was declared medically unfit before his quarter-final bout.

According to The Indian Express, medical reports indicated that Sanyal suffered from muscle cramps and dehydration.

Revsportz also reported that the 27-year-old had been helping fellow Indian MMA fighter Suchika Tariyan before going to the sauna for his weight cut. He reportedly lost consciousness around 1 am and was found by a Nepalese athlete, who helped take him to a doctor.

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Indian officials, including MMA India president Nikhil Kunder, rushed to assist Sanyal. However, the doctor later declared him unfit to compete, ending his campaign before he could enter the arena.

Sanyal’s difficult experience had begun even before the incident, as he travelled to Nagoya from London via Mumbai and Singapore and was then caught up in accommodation problems at the Games.

According to reports, Sanyal spent more than ten hours moving between facilities after his accreditation failed to register.

After finally getting a room, he faced another issue when two other Indian athletes claimed the same room. Sanyal later described how exhausted he was after the ordeal.

“My body was depleted when I fell down on the bed,” Sanyal had said.

The accommodation delays added to the challenges of managing recovery, nutrition and weight ahead of a major combat sports event.