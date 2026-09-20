/‘I want to…’: Harry Brook reveals reason for avoiding franchise cricket

Harry Brook’s biggest priority is playing for England and he wants to represent his country in as many matches as possible. This is why he has stayed away from franchise cricket leagues around the world, except for The Hundred in England. Speaking at the post-match presentation after being named Player of the Series for scoring 170 runs in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Brook made it clear that playing for England remains his main focus.

“I have said plenty of times I want to play as much cricket as I can for England. That’s my main priority, hence why I don’t play any franchise cricket, bar the Hundred. So yeah, that’s my main focus: trying to stay as fit and as ready as I possibly can for England,” Brook said.

Brook, the only England captain to score a T20I century, has previously played a season each in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League.

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He also entered the IPL 2025 auction and was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore, however, he withdrew before the season began and was subsequently handed a two-year suspension from the IPL.

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Brook was still eligible to enter the auction for the 2027 IPL season. However, his latest comments suggest that a return to the league may be unlikely.

Brook praises England teammates

After England completed a one-sided win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I at Old Trafford, Brook praised his teammates and singled out Sonny Baker, who was named Player of the Match after taking 2/17 in 3.5 overs.

“I think everybody stepped up in this series, especially lads who haven’t played as much. Sonny, for example, bowling three overs in the powerplay in two games is an amazing achievement. To not go for the amount of runs that a lot of people do in the powerplay, while also taking wickets, is really impressive.