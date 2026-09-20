/Asian Games 2026: Shooter Elavenil Valarivan bags silver in women's 10m air rifle; India’s tally reaches 2

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan claimed her second silver on Sunday at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games after finishing second in the individual women’s 10m air rifle event. After her impressive start to the day in the team event earlier, where she contributed 633.5 to India’s 1898.0 points, Elavenil narrowly missed out on the gold medal in the individual event by just 0.6 points. While Hinata Taichi of Japan won the gold medal with a 253.0 score, Elavenil bagged silver with a final score of 252.4. South Korea’s Ban Hyojin claimed bronze with a score of 230.4. The medal marked India's second of the Games.

Elavenil, India’s top medal hope, remained in contention for the coveted gold medal throughout the final, only to fall short of it at the end. Her compatriot Sonam, who scored the most points in the team event earlier (634.1), stood sixth in the individual medal event with a cumulative score of 167.0.

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Elavenil Shines for India in Medal Events

With shooting being India’s cornerstone discipline at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, medals were expected right away, and the shooters did not disappoint. In the women’s 10m air rifle individual final, shooters from India, China, Japan and South Korea were amongst the favourites, and the final result was no different.

Elavenil was drawn at firing point E in the start list, alongside compatriot Sonam, Japan’s Hinata Taichi and Nobata Misaki, China’s Han Jiayu and Wang Zifei, and South Korea’s Ban Hyojin and Kwon Yuna.

After tasting success earlier, Elavenil entered the individual competition with another medal opportunity and sealed it with both hands.

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Elsewhere, the Indian women’s cricket team is also closing in on qualifying for the final. Playing Bangladesh in the second semifinal, India posted 195 for four in the first innings, thanks to a maiden yet brilliant hundred by opener Shafali Verma, who scored an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls.

Verma’s opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, also made headlines for surpassing Suzie Bates of New Zealand to become the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is.