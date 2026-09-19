/Arvind Kejriwal, family members, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta get SIR notices

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with four members of his family, has received notices from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The notices were issued to Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal, and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi. Kejriwal is a registered voter in the New Delhi 40 Assembly constituency.

According to Delhi Election Commission documents, Kejriwal and five members of his family are among 110 voters from Part 51, KG Marg, in the New Delhi Assembly constituency who have received notices.

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The AAP questioned the move and raised concerns over the electoral records.

“How is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?”

Delhi EC explains Rekha Gupta notice

The Delhi Election Commission also clarified that a notice issued to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the SIR exercise was part of the standard verification process.

The Commission said Gupta, who is registered as an elector in Assembly Constituency 14, Shalimar Bagh, was identified in a list of logical discrepancies based on details submitted in her Enumeration Form.

“As per the standard operating procedures of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a Notice was issued to the elector,” the Commission said.

A physical field verification was then carried out by the designated Booth Level Officer. After checking the facts and documents submitted by Gupta, the Commission said her electoral entry was validated.

The entry has been parked for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll of AC 14, Shalimar Bagh, which is scheduled to be published on November 4, according to the ECI.

The Delhi Election Commission said the SIR process was aimed at ensuring a transparent and inclusive revision of electoral rolls.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll.”