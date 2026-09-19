/Tirupati Laddu ghee adulterated with chemicals, says ED, supplier arrested

After the ghee scam and the Parakamani theft cases the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is again in news for the quality of its Laddu prasadam. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the laddu is being manufactured using refined palm oil, palmolein and various chemicals.

The allegations were made by ED after it arrested a ghee manufacturing company promoter in a money laundering case linked to the alleged adulteration.

According to news agency PTI, the agency in its probe found adulterated ghee (used to prepare Tirupati Laddu prasadam) was allegedly manufactured using Refined Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palmolein and various chemicals, including MG-90, Monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and Acetic Acid Ester, and was subsequently supplied as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for supply to TTD.

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During its probe, the agency arrested Kailash Chand Mangla of Sukriti Foods on September 17 in connection with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case.

He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Visakhapatnam, which sent him to judicial custody, it said.

The alleged fraudulent supplies of ghee to TTD during 2019-2024 were valued at Rs 230 crore, and out of this, Rs 96 crore of adulterated ghee was manufactured by Mangla, claimed ED, as reported by the news agency.

"He also coordinated the supply of adulterated ghee through various front entities, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products and A.R. Dairy Foods," it said.

"Mangla created and maintained false records relating to the sale and purchase of ghee and refined palm oil, with the objective of concealing the actual utilisation of adulterants and creating an appearance of legitimate production and supply of genuine cow ghee," the ED alleged.