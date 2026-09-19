/'Black day' in country’s democratic history: Mamata moves SC against EC order freezing TMC name, symbol

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to bar her faction from using the original All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) name and its iconic ‘jora phool’ (twin-flower) symbol.

Hours after her faction was allotted the interim name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ symbol for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar, Banerjee lashed out at the EC calling it a “black day” in the country’s democratic history.

Banerjee said she is not willing to accept the interim arrangement and would continue her fight to reclaim the party’s original identity through political, democratic and legal means.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“A mother understands the pain of losing a child, and a child understands the pain of losing a mother. Those who have not built this organisation through struggle cannot understand that emotional bond,” she said.

Arup Roy-led faction has been recognised as "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and allotted the envelope symbol. Both groups have been recognised as political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Mamata backs Congress party candidate in bypolls

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Friday (Sept 18) announced her support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll after her faction’s candidate, Sanchita Pradhan, withdrew from the contest. Banerjee said her camp would not field another candidate from Nandigram and described the decision as a show of solidarity with the INDIA alliance in its fight against the BJP.

Sanchita Pradhan reportedly decided to withdraw from the contest after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna. She was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.

Her withdrawal leaves the Mamata faction without a candidate in Nandigram. Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri. The BJP’s candidate, Hasirani Rath, is also in the fray.