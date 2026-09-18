/Three labourers killed as DU student loses control of his car, rams into them on Dwarka Expressway

Three labourers have died and one was seriously injured after a speeding car rammed the workers near Shri Ram Chowk along the Dwarka Expressway early Thursday (September 17). The accident occurred nearly 2:15 am after a 20-year-old student of Delhi University's St Stephen's College lost control of his car, crashing it into the workers who were employed to install iron railings near the roadside.



During the incident, the impact of the vehicle was so hard that three workers lost their lives instantly. The deceased were identified as Bijendra, Ram Kumar, and Pappu Singh, all residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Another 45-year-old worker identified as Satish Chand, sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to a nearest hospital, according to several media reports.

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The accused referred to Fortis Hospital

Police confirmed that the driver identified as Vedan Khanna is a second-year Delhi University student, hails from Gurugram, Haryana. The accused was also injured during the accident and was referred to Fortis Hospital after his primary treatment. Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the crash and ensured that the injured were taken to the hospital. Officials have also collected a blood sample from the driver to determine whether he had consumed alcohol.