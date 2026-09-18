/Defying threats, Kashmiri Pandits bring back Ganesh Visarjan in Srinagar

Despite receiving more than half a dozen threats from terrorist groups over the past three months, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community have continued to demonstrate resilience and a determination to preserve their cultural traditions. Kashmiri Pandits gathered in large numbers in Srinagar to celebrate Ganesh Visarjan, marking what participants described as a historic revival of a tradition that had largely disappeared from the Valley for decades.

The procession began at the Shiva Temple in Sonwar and made its way through the streets of Srinagar to the banks of the Jhelum River, where the Ganesh idol was immersed. Devotees chanted hymns and devotional songs as the procession moved through the city, creating a vibrant atmosphere of faith and celebration.

The event evoked memories of nearly 35 years ago, when Ganesh Visarjan was celebrated along the banks of the Jhelum with the participation of Kashmiri Pandits and members of the Muslim community. For many participants, today’s gathering brought back memories of a shared cultural tradition that had been interrupted by years of conflict and migration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There were certainly threats circulating, but Kashmir and its people, irrespective of religion, have seen a lot since the 1990s. Faith has kept Kashmir moving. We have always known this land as an abode of saints, peers and Sufi culture, and that syncretic spirit continues to endure. The confidence and sense of security extended to the Kashmiri Pandit community by local Muslims, along with the police and administration, sends a powerful message: we are not alone, and people will stand with us to ensure that everything goes smoothly,” said Mohit Bhan, Kashmiri Pandit Politician.

Kashmiri Pandits who had travelled from different parts of the country took part in the procession. Many were accompanied by their children, who had grown up hearing stories about Kashmir and its traditions but were experiencing the celebration in the Valley for the first time.

As chants of Lord Ganesha echoed from Sonwar to the Jhelum, participants described the occasion as an emotional connection with their ancestral homeland and cultural heritage.