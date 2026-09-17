/Laura Wolvaardt sets new world record for most WT20I runs in a year

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt made history on Tuesday by becoming the highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is in a calendar year. The right-handed batter has scored 822 runs from 22 WT20I matches in 2026. Wolvaardt crossed the milestone with an unbeaten 126 against Zimbabwe in the third WT20I, surpassing Hong Kong’s Natasha Miles, who had scored 800 runs in 27 matches this year.

UAE’s Esha Oza and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu are next on the list of players with the most WT20I runs in a calendar year.

Batters with most runs in WT20Is in a calendar year

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Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 815 runs in 22 matches (2026)

Natasha Miles (Hong Kong) - 800 runs in 27 matches (2026)

Esha Oza (UAE) - 779 runs in 22 matches (2025)

Chamari Athapaththu (SL) - 720 runs in 21 matches (2024)

Esha Oza (UAE) - 711 runs in 20 matches (2024)