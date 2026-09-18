/Sikh driver attacked in Wyoming in US, suffers 17 stab wounds

In yet another incident of attack on immigrants, a Sikh truck driver in Wyoming was stabbed 17 times at a rest area in Wyoming, United States. The 28-year-old from Sacramento was hospitalised after the incident with injuries to his neck, chest, arms and ribs.

According to reports, the Punjabi Sikh driver, who only identified himself as Singh, due to fear for his safety said he was attacked after a man followed him into a bathroom at the Bitter Creek Rest Area along Interstate 80 early Sunday morning.

Speaking to NPR he further said that after he entered the bathroom, the man began to beat him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him multiple times. The attacker then fled the scene, while Singh stepped outside before collapsing onto the pavement.

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Singh further said that a Hispanic family present there came to his rescue as they attended to his wounds and sought medical help.

He added that he had visited the rest stop many times in the past without any problems.

" I don't know why this happened, I don't know why they attacked me," said Singh to the media house from the hospital.

As of Wednesday night, Singh remained in hospital recuperating from his injuries caused by stab wounds to his chest and rib.

Meanwhile, the American Sikh Council (ASC) has called for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and sough official accountability.