/'Ready to fight it out': Mamata backs Congress candidate in Nandigram after TMC nominee withdraws

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (Sept 18) announced her support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll after her faction’s candidate, Sanchita Pradhan, withdrew from the contest. Banerjee said her camp would not field another candidate from Nandigram and described the decision as a show of solidarity with the INDIA alliance in its fight against the BJP.

“We are ready to fight it out. I want the BJP to go from India. Our full solidarity is with the INDIA alliance,” Banerjee said at a press conference.

The development came hours after the Election Commission of India stripped both rival TMC factions of the party’s name and the “Flowers and Grass” symbol. The Mamata faction was allotted the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” symbol, while the Arup Roy-led faction was given the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol.

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Both factions will be treated as recognised political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Sanchita Pradhan withdraws

Sanchita Pradhan reportedly decided to withdraw from the contest after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna. She was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.

Her withdrawal leaves the Mamata faction without a candidate in Nandigram. Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri. The BJP’s candidate, Hasirani Rath, is also in the fray.

The Mamata faction had announced Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) as its candidate for Nandigram last week. It had also nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar. The bypolls to the two constituencies are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.

The ECI’s interim order came a day after it barred the rival factions from using the TMC’s name and traditional symbol for the upcoming bypolls. The poll panel also directed both groups to submit alternative names and symbols.

Mamata calls it a ‘black day’

Reacting to the freeze on the original party name and the “Flowers & Grass” symbol, Banerjee expressed strong indignation over the decision. She said her faction did not disrespect the constitutional position but described the development as a dark moment in the country’s democratic history.

“We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party,” she said.

Banerjee also warned those currently in power, claiming that the decision was the result of pre-planned political interference.

“They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga' (Neither let you keep the name nor the symbol). Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations,” she added.