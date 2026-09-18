/K-pop idol Chungha hospitalised after sudden health issue, agency issues statement

K-pop singer Chungha, who rose to fame as a member of the project girl group I.O.I before building a successful solo career with hits such as “Gotta Go,” “Roller Coaster” and “Snapping,” has sparked concern among fans. The singer was taken to the emergency room today due to a health issue and is currently receiving treatment.

Chungha's agency issues a statement over the singer's hospitalisation

Chungha was reportedly taken to an emergency room recently and has cancelled a scheduled performance at a university festival. The student council of Kyonggi University's College of Tourism and Culture announced Chungha's absence from the festival on its official social media account Friday. The singer had been scheduled to perform at the university that day.

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The K-pop idol's agency, Chungha, More Vision, made an announcement on social media stating, "Chungha was taken to the emergency room early this morning due to health issues and is still receiving treatment there. We sincerely apologise for causing concern and inconvenience with this sudden news to the officials and students of Kyonggi University who had been looking forward to the artist's performance."

The agency stated, "We will do our utmost to help the artist recover her health as soon as possible. Although we cannot join you onstage, we sincerely hope that Kyonggi University's Gwiryongje festival concludes safely and enjoyably."

All about Chungha

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Chungha is a renowned South Korean singer, dancer and choreographer who rose to fame as a member of the project girl group I.O.I. before launching a successful solo career. She lived in Dallas, Texas, for about seven years during her childhood, making her fluent in English.

Chungha had previously trained with JYP Entertainment before joining MNH Entertainment. She finished in fourth place on Mnet's 2016 survival show Producer 101. She was promoted as a main dancer and vocalist of I.O.I until the temporary group disbanded in January 2017.