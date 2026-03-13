/Netflix gives greenlight for Kpop Demon Hunters Sequel; Maggie Kang-Chris Appelhans to return to direct

KPop Demon Hunters' fans, buckle up, as we might get to see Rumi and Jinu back together on screen! Streaming platform Netflix has officially given a green light for the sequel of the American animated musical fantasy film after its global success and bagging several awards. It is produced by Sony Animation Pictures.

More details about KPop Demon Hunters' sequel

Netflix has officially confirmed that the sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is officially in development and will see the return of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for directing. The follow-up film will be the first project out of Netflix’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing partnership with Kang and Appelhans across animation. However, the makers are yet to announce the official release date and more details about the film.

Maggie Kang said, "I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

Appelhans too added in and said, "These characters are like family to us; their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together."

All about KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters, as per director Kang, was to create a story inspired by her Korean heritage, which drew elements of mythology, demonology, and K-pop to craft a culturally rooted film. It tells the story of a world-renowned K-pop girl group who balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.

The film stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. The film premiered on the streaming giant on June 20, 2025.