/KPop Demon Hunters' writers to collab with filmmaker Tim Burton for remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman? Here's what we know

Ever since KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix in 2025, there has been constant buzz about it, be it breaking records in views, hit tracks, receiving accolades including Critics Choice and receiving five Grammy nominations. The craze around the animated feature film hasn't died down yet! Amid this, reports say the writers' team will be collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Tim Burton for the remake of the 1958 classic film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. Let's delve in to know more.

All about the collaboration for remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the golden screenwriting duo, Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, have been approached by Warner Bros to pen the screenplay for Tim Burton's classic Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman. The duo stated, "We’re obsessed with the idea of a fifty-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty."

Reportedly, Kai Dolbashian is executive producing. Morgan Begg is overseeing the project for LuckyChap. Tim Burton will also be producing along with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. LuckyChap is also on board to produce and develop.

All about the Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

The sci-fi horror film helmed by Nathan H. Juran and produced by Bernard Woolner tells the story of a wealthy heiress whose close encounter with an enormous alien in his round spacecraft causes her to grow into a giantess, complicating her marriage, which is already troubled by a philandering husband.

The movie starred Allison Hayes, William Hudson, Yvette Vickers, Roy Gordon, George Douglas, Ken Terrell and Otto Waldis, among others. The screenplay was written by Mark Hanna, and the original music score was composed by Ronald Stein. It was released on May 18, 1958.