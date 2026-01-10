/Uncle Tim touched ‘pee area': Shocking allegations against Timothy Busfield, arrest warrant issued

American actor Timothy Busfield is facing serious charges. The actor, known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing, is facing two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.

On Friday (Jan. 9), an arrest warrant was issued against the actor by the Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico. The 68-year-old actor has been accused by two 11-year-old twin boys who worked on the TV series The Cleaning Lady in 2022.

What accusations is Timothy Busfield facing from the two actors?

Actor and director Timothy Busfield is facing serious allegations from two twin boys who worked on the series The Cleaning Lady, which was directed by Busfield.

According to People, the parents of the boys told Officer Marvin Kirk Brown, who issued the warrant, that the boys were child actors on the show, which ran from January 2022 to June 2025.

One of the boys allegedly told investigators that Busfield touched his “private areas” when he was seven years old. He said the same thing happened again when he was eight.

Busfield allegedly “grew closer to the boys," and tell the children to call him Uncle Tim, the warrant alleged.

How did the parents discover the alleged sexual abuse?

According to the warrant, the father of the twins learned about multiple sexual assault allegations against Busfield involving various women and minors. He was told that Busfield had been “handsy” with multiple women.

After parents learned about Timothy's alleged actions, they mother asked her sons, who were 11-years-old that time.

According to the warrant, the mother asked her sons, who were eleven years old at the time, if anyone had ever touched them in a manner that made them feel uncomfortable. The children allegedly responded by asking, ‘You mean like Uncle Tim?.’"

The child has also told the interviewer that Busfield touched him on his ‘’poop and pee area'' over his clothing.

Police first learned about the alleged sexual abuse in 2024, when the parents were advised to take the children to the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH). The investigation began on Nov. 1, 2024, after a doctor at UNMH alerted police to the alleged sexual abuse.

The officer spoke with the children, and they did not talk about sexual contact. Hence, the case did not meet their acceptance criteria at that time.

What did Timothy say about the accusation?

Officer Brown has discussed the allegations with Busfield over the phone as part of the investigation.

He was, “ask[ed] Timothy if he ever had any physical contact with these boys and if he ever picked them up and tickled them.”

The affidavit added, “Timothy said it was highly likely that he would have.”