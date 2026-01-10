/Minneapolis ICE shooting: Billie Eilish condemns fatal killing of Renee Nicole

Three days back a tragedy struck in Minneapolis as an individual identified as Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer during a tense confrontation. With this incident, several Hollywood celebrities have condemned this attack and spoken out against ICE as the outrage grows. Singer Billie Eilish is the latest to protest against the ICE, which is now under fire.

What did Billie Eilish say about the Minneapolis incident in ICE?

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Grammy-winning singer called the federal law enforcement agency a 'terrorist group'. She stated, "ICE is a federally funded and supported terrorist group under the Department of Homeland Security that has done nothing to make our streets safer. They are the domestic terrorists tearing apart families, terrorising citizens, and now murdering innocent people. Enough is enough. Enough is enough. Enough is enough."

She also reposted another message in which it called for complete abolition of ICE and listed the names of 32 individuals who reportedly died in the agency's custody over the past year. She has also urged her American followers to contact their congressional representatives to demand that the agency be defunded and that the officer responsible for the shooting be arrested and charged.

Billie Eilish is not the only A-lister who has raised her voice against ICE for the killing of Renee Nicole Good.

Hollywood celebrities protesting against the Minneapolis shooting by ICE

Actress Amanda Seyfried shared a clip of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressing the shooting, in which he told ICE to “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis." She later posted a passage from George Orwell's 1984, a quote that has frequently circulated online in criticism of President Trump's administration. The statement read, "The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

In a post on X, Marvel star Simu Liu stated, "Beyond appalled at the murderous actions of ICE agents in Minneapolis. Don't be manipulated by rhetoric; there is a video, and it clearly shows the murder of an unarmed woman driving away. AWAY.” He added, “Immigration laws can be enforced in a dignified way. f*** ICE forever.”

Eva Longoria too shared multiple posts about the shooting on her Instagram story, including one that read, "This is murder!" and another where she wrote, "Arrest the shooter."

Mark Ruffalo reshared multiple posts on Bluesky about the shooting, including one from journalist Molly Jong-Fast, which read, "I guess we know why they cover their faces now."

Ayo Edebiri shared an image on her Instagram Story showing the contents of Good's glove compartment, which showed children's toys.

About the Minneapolis shooting incident

As per the Department of Homeland Security, the incident of shooting in Minneapolis' residential area occurred when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer opened fire on the woman. The 37-year-old was fatally shot by an ICE agent after the authorities claimed that she had tried to drive her vehicle into law enforcement officers. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin also confirmed the shooting in a statement.