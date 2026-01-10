/Godzilla Minus Zero: Japan's iconic giant monster film set to release on THIS date

The King of Monsters, Godzilla, is all set to rule the screens this year! After the success of the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, the makers, i.e., the Tokyo-based Toho Studios, will be returning back with Godzilla Minus Zero. After the title reveal last year, the makers have reportedly revealed the date. Let's delve in more to know when and where it will be releasing.

When will Godzilla Minus Zero be released?

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming sequel to Godzilla Minus Zero will be released in North America on November 6 through GKids. However, it is scheduled to release in Japan on November 3, 2026. The makers are yet to announce release dates for other countries, including India as well.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Last year, the title of a new Godzilla movie was announced at an event in Tokyo, where a teaser logo and first-look artwork were unveiled. In the teaser logo, black and white brush strokes have been done, while Yamazaki, the Oscar-winning director and VFX supervisor, co-drew the emblem. The plotline and the cast of the film have been kept under wraps.

All about Godzilla Minus Zero

A sequel to Godzilla Minus One (2023), it is the 39th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 34th film by Toho, and the sixth installment in the franchise's Reiwa era. The upcoming Japanese kaiju film is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki and has visual effects by him.

Principal photography commenced in August 2025 and wrapped by December, taking place in Japan, New Zealand, and Norway. The film's title was announced in November 2025. Shirogumi will handle the visual effects. The film will have an "all-star cast representing Japan".