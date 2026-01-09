BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In Guk's Boyfriend on Demand is one of the much-anticipated South Korean shows fans are eagerly waiting for. The makers gave a surprise treat to their audience as they unveiled the first look from the show. However, it has met with mixed reactions from many sceptical about whether the K-pop idol Jisoo will be able to pull off acting this time or not.

Netizens' reaction to BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first look

Jisoo's latest project is creating a lot of buzz, as the idol will be returning to acting with the romantic drama Boyfriend on Demand. But the first look has sparked debate on social media about her acting skills. One user wrote. "This looks good, but Jisoos' acting is stiff as f*** NO SHADE. IT'S THE TRUTH. I hope she’s good in this one."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read:

Another user wrote, “For me it's the dialogue delivery from her; even though I don't understand Korean, it comes off as obviously that she is a rookie at best. I'd hope a romcom works in favour.” “I'm only watching this because Seo In Guk is the main lead. No hate against Jisoo, but her acting needs to improve A LOOOOOOOT. But I'm praying she's going to do well in this drama,” wrote the third user.

All about Boyfriend on Demand

Boyfriend on Demand is written by, directed by Kim Jung-sik. Apart from Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the show will also feature Gong Min Jeung and Kim Ah Young. Director Kim Jung-sik, who helmed the Work Later, Drink Now series (2021–2023) and No Gain No Love (2024), took the megaphone.

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren honoured ahead of Golden Globes 2026

As per reports, the series will follow the story of Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer who experiences burnout and seeks to find a romance without the complications of real-life relationships. But things take a turn when she discovers a virtual dating app, which allows her to immerse herself in a virtual world where she can meet her ideal matches and interact with virtual boyfriends.