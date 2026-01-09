/Relief for Jana Nayagan: Madras High Court directs CBFC to issue U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay’s film

In what could be termed a major win for makers of Jana Nayagan, the Madras High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate. The release of the Vijay-starrer film was delayed due to controversy around its certification.

Madras HC orders U/A certification

On Friday morning, it was reported that the Madras HC has asked CBFC to give Jana Nayagan a U/A 16+ certificate.

On Friday, it was reported that the Madras High Court asked the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. The high court ordered censor clearance and asked the CBFC to clear the film for release.

The order comes after the Madras High Court reserved its order on the release of the Vijay film in the last hearing on Wednesday. A hearing was held at the Madras High Court on Wednesday afternoon when an advocate representing KVN Productions and the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) argued over Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan’s fate.

During the hearing, it was revealed that a complaint was filed against the film that derailed the censor certificate before its scheduled Jan 9 release. The person who had filed the complaint was a member of the examining committee.

The ASG also revealed that the CBFC Chairperson decided to halt the certification process for the Vijay film. During hearings held on January 6 and 7, the production house's counsel had argued that they had Rs 500 crore at stake in the film.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film was scheduled to release on January 9 for Pongal. The film was publicised as Vijay’s final film before he joins politics and contests for Tamil Nadu general elections later this year.