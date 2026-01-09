Kapil Sharma's comedy starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which was eyeing a re-release, this month has reportedly hit a roadblock. The film was initially released in cinemas on December 12 but faced a complete washout due to the release of major films, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Let's delve in to know what has led to the cancellation of the re-release of the sequel of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Why Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 re-release has been stalled?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source has stated that "Star Studio 18, the studio partner and distributor of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, had assured releasing the film in 500 screens in its second run. However, they were able to secure only around 200-250 screens, and most of the shows were at odd times. Moreover, Venus, the producers of the film's sequel, were not satisfied with such a release. As a result, a decision was taken on the evening of January 8 to not re-release the film at all."

Reportedly, the source further stated, "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 originally released on December 12 and was withdrawn from cinemas as films like Dhurandhar, Avatar: Fire And Ash, etc., dominated the showcasing. Venus felt that their film was not getting sufficient showcasing and decided to re-release it at a better time. But even when the holdover releases have slowed down, they are not getting the screens that they demanded. This is the reason that such a drastic step was taken.

Earlier a statement was issued in regard to the re-release of the film, "Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain and relive the franchise’s charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour. Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, producer Mr Ratan Jain has decided to re-release the film once again in January 2026."

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Box office report of initial release, cast and more

As per the Sacnilk report, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 had minted Rs 12.33 crore net in India, while gross collection was Rs 14.48 crore. The worldwide collection of the sequel was Rs 16.23 crore.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami. Produced under Abbas-Mustan Films Production Pvt. Ltd, Venus Records and Tapes and Star Studio18. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the film also stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan, among others.