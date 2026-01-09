/The Pitt: Medical drama renewed for season 3 on HBO Max? Here's what we know

American medical drama The Pitt, created by R. Scott Gemmill, will be back with season 3 right after the premiere of the second season of it this month. Reportedly, HBO CEO Casey Bloys made the announcement on January 7 during the season 2 premiere at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Let's delve in to know more details about the season 3 renewal.

The Pitt's season 3 renewal; netizens' reactions

The season 3 renewal announcement was made just after The Pitt's season two premiered ten months after season one over the July 4 weekend, giving Noah Wyle's Dr Michael Robby Robinavitch and the other characters who will be having a bit of time to deal with issues from the mass shootings.

The Pitt has been praised for its accuracy and realistic portrayal of healthcare workers and also focused on addressing the psychological changes one faces in a post-pandemic world.

Soon after, netizens took to social media to express their excitement with the renewal of season 3 for the show. One user wrote, “OMG! The first thing I did when I logged on in the morning was to see #ThePitt got renewed for season three!!!!! YAYAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!!”

Another user wrote, "The Pitt's renewed for season 3, and this means that we are SO getting the Halloween shift for that season...How much should I convince Pitt directors to get the young Dracula family in the set and come in the ER dressed as vampires..."

“DA PITT RENEWED FOR SEASON 3 ! LET'S GO PITTLINGS,” wrote the third user.

All about The Pitt

The Pitt premiered on Max (later rebranded as HBO Max) on January 9, 2025. It has been created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells and Noah Wyle. The show stars Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherina LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, and Taylor Dearden, among others.

It follows the realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt was renewed for a second season in February 2025 and premiered on January 8, 2026.