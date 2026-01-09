Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /The Pitt: Medical drama renewed for season 3 on HBO Max? Here's what we know

The Pitt: Medical drama renewed for season 3 on HBO Max? Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 09, 2026, 09:26 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 09:26 IST
The Pitt: Medical drama renewed for season 3 on HBO Max? Here's what we know

The Pitt's season 3 renewal Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Reportedly, as announced by the HBO CEO, medical drama The Pitt has been renewed for season 3. This comes right after the premiere of season 2. 

American medical drama The Pitt, created by R. Scott Gemmill, will be back with season 3 right after the premiere of the second season of it this month. Reportedly, HBO CEO Casey Bloys made the announcement on January 7 during the season 2 premiere at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Let's delve in to know more details about the season 3 renewal.

The Pitt's season 3 renewal; netizens' reactions

The season 3 renewal announcement was made just after The Pitt's season two premiered ten months after season one over the July 4 weekend, giving Noah Wyle's Dr Michael Robby Robinavitch and the other characters who will be having a bit of time to deal with issues from the mass shootings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Pitt has been praised for its accuracy and realistic portrayal of healthcare workers and also focused on addressing the psychological changes one faces in a post-pandemic world.

Trending Stories

Soon after, netizens took to social media to express their excitement with the renewal of season 3 for the show. One user wrote, “OMG! The first thing I did when I logged on in the morning was to see #ThePitt got renewed for season three!!!!! YAYAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!!”

Another user wrote, "The Pitt's renewed for season 3, and this means that we are SO getting the Halloween shift for that season...How much should I convince Pitt directors to get the young Dracula family in the set and come in the ER dressed as vampires..."

“DA PITT RENEWED FOR SEASON 3 ! LET'S GO PITTLINGS,” wrote the third user.

All about The Pitt

The Pitt premiered on Max (later rebranded as HBO Max) on January 9, 2025. It has been created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells and Noah Wyle. The show stars Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherina LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, and Taylor Dearden, among others.

It follows the realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt was renewed for a second season in February 2025 and premiered on January 8, 2026.

The series has received several accolades, with the first season winning five awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Casting, and acting wins for Wyle, LaNasa, and recurring guest star Shawn Hatosy. Additionally, it was listed as one of the ten best television programmes of 2025 by the American Film Institute.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics