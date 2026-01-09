/JK Simmons turns 71: From The Tomorrow War to Whiplash; watch 10 best movies and TV shows of the Oscar winner on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

On January 9th, JK Simmons turns 71. The veteran actor has made a strong mark in Hollywood through his remarkable performances. With a career spanning decades, Simmons continues to impress his fans and audiences with his craft and commanding roles across films and TV shows.
JK Simmons is a highly celebrated American actor, best known for his versatile performances in numerous films. Over the decades, Simmons has gained worldwide fame for his most talked-about roles, including Terence Fletcher in Whiplash (2014), which earned him an Academy Award, as well as J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man, among others. His versatility and charm have taken him far, making him one of the most reliable and respectable actors in Hollywood. Look at the list of his 10 must-watch movies and shows available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
In the Oscar-winning movie, JK Simmons plays the role of Terence Fletcher, a jazz instructor. It follows Andrew (Miles Teller), who enrols in a music conservatory with a desire to become a drummer. He was mentored by a toxic, abusive conductor named Terence Fletcher, whose unconventional training methods push Andrew towards greatness.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
The highly acclaimed movie features Simmons as J Jonah Jameson, the Daily Bugle publisher. The movie focuses on Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), who gets bitten by a genetically altered spider and gains superpowers. Jameson passionately portrays Spider-Man as a masked evil to the public, while constantly publishing him in his newspaper.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
JK Simmons plays Mac Macguff in the comedy romantic movie. The film tells the story of a pregnant teenager, Juno, played by Elliot Page. A dramatic turn comes when she decides to give her baby up for adoption to a loving couple, which she finds in classified ads.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the family comedy animated movie, JK Simmons dubbed his voice for the character named Leodore Lionheart, the noble but pompous lion mayor of Zootopia. The story highlights Judy Hopps, a rookie officer in the Zootopia Police Department, who uncovers a sinister plot and decides to team up with a con artist to solve the case and prove her abilities to Chief Bogo.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
JK Simmons plays James Daniel Forester alongside Chris Pratt as Dan Forester, a biology teacher, who gets recruited to fight aliens in the future after the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.
Where to watch: Netflix
The action comedy film features JK Simmons as Santa Claus, along with Chris Evans as Jack and Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift. It follows a bizarre incident in which Santa gets kidnapped from the North Pole, and the head of security, Callum Drift, teams up with an accomplished hacker named Jack O'Malley to save the day of Christmas.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In an American prison drama television series, JK Simmons portrays the role of Vernon Schillinger. It tells the realistic story of guards at the fictional Oswald Maximum Security Prison, focusing on Emerald City, where diverse racial/criminal groups clash violently, driven by power struggles, drugs, and survival, all narrated by inmate Augustus Hill (Harold Perrineau).
Where to watch: Netflix
Detective O'Brien is played by JK Simmons in the sci-fi action thriller. The movie centres on John (Jason Clarke), who sends Kyle (Jai Courtney) to the year 1984 to protect his mother, Sarah, played by Emilia Clarke, from being killed. When the timeline is altered, Kyle asks her to travel to the year 2017 to stop an AI system that wants to end mankind.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
JK Simmons as Howard Silk, a low-level bureaucrat in an agency, is struggling and is in a bad place in his life. He discovers that the agency is actually a gateway to a new dimension.
Where to watch: Netflix
A critically acclaimed animated Christmas movie follows a selfish postman named Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), who is sent to the Arctic town of Smeerensburg after proving himself to be the worst student at the academy. There, he befriends the toymaker named Klaus, played by JK Simmons, who is on the verge of transforming the town with kindness and love.