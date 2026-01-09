/JK Simmons turns 71: From The Tomorrow War to Whiplash; watch 10 best movies and TV shows of the Oscar winner on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

JK Simmons is a highly celebrated American actor, best known for his versatile performances in numerous films. Over the decades, Simmons has gained worldwide fame for his most talked-about roles, including Terence Fletcher in Whiplash (2014), which earned him an Academy Award, as well as J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man, among others. His versatility and charm have taken him far, making him one of the most reliable and respectable actors in Hollywood. Look at the list of his 10 must-watch movies and shows available on OTT platforms.