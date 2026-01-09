LOGIN
New Friday OTT Releases (January 9, 2026): Freedom at Midnight S2 to De Pyaar De 2- 7 New movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more

Published: Jan 09, 2026, 08:54 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 08:54 IST

From Big-budget films to edge-of-the-seat thrillers, this Friday (Jan 9), the streaming platforms are dropping amazing lineups that will keep the audience engaged by providing them multiple choices for weekend entertainment. Check the list below.

This Friday (January 9th), the OTT platforms are filling up their catalogues with a fresh mix of movies and web series for their subscribers to enjoy over the weekend. From the second sequels of the most acclaimed gripping historical thriller, Freedom at Midnight, to Ajay Devgan's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2, there is something for everyone. Whether someone wants light entertainment or intense storytelling, Friday digital drops are offering plenty of binge-worthy options to pick from for the weekend.

People We Meet on Vacation
People We Meet on Vacation

Where to watch: Netflix

The story follows two characters, Poppy and Alex, who meet in college and form an instant, deep friendship. To stay connected, they often go on trips, exploring new places and creating memories. However, a drastic turn comes in their lives when one of their trips becomes disastrous and creates distance between them. Now the question arises, will they find a way to get back to the good old days?

The Pitt Season 2
The Pitt Season 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The medical drama centers on Dr. Robby, played by Noah Wyle, who is preparing for a three-month sabbatical while clashing with his arriving replacement, Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, who aims to implement new, technology-driven changes in the ER.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2
Freedom at Midnight Season 2

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Nikkhil Advani’s series delves into the partition of India in 1947, which led to the formation of Pakistan. It also highlights the chaotic consequences after the partition, highlighting the struggles faced by ordinary people as well as the political turmoil and moral dilemmas encountered by leaders like Nehru, Gandhi, and Patel.

De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2

Where to watch: Netflix

The sequel continues with Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra, who is on the verge of settling down with his much younger girlfriend, Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh). When Ayesha introduces her parents (R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor) to her older boyfriend, they initially approve but later plans a quirky idea to break them up by introducing a suitable suitor (Meezaan Jafri).

A Thousand Blows Season 2
A Thousand Blows Season 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The drama is set in London’s gritty 1880s East End and focuses on Jamaican boxer Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby), who is broken after a fight, while Sugar (Stephen Graham) spirals into alcoholism. Meanwhile, crime boss Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), leader of the Forty Elephants, the gang, returns with her second-in-command to re-establish her gang.

Balti
Balti

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film revolves around four young and talented kabaddi players who are part of the "Panjami Raiders" team, led by Udayan (Shane Nigam). They are good friends, but a dark turn comes in their lives when they get entangled in the power struggles and criminal activities of three powerful local goons.

Mask
Mask

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Tamil-language action thriller focuses on a money-minded private detective named Velu, played by Kavin, who gets entangled in a high-stakes investigation involving a large-scale heist alongside an NGO worker, Bhumi (Andrea Jeremiah).

