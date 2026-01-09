/Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Farhan Akhtar is a well-known name in Indian cinema, garnering popularity for his acting, direction, singing and backing iconic films as a producer. He made a strong directorial debut with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, which earned him name and fame in Bollywood. Later as an actor Akhtar impressed his fans and the audiences with his performance in films like Rock On!!, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many more. Take a look at the seven best movies of the actor that can't be missed.