/Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Farhan Akhtar turns 52 on January 9th. Farhan wears multiple hats- he is a filmmaker, actor, singer, producer and activist. While he began his career in films as a director and directed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don to name a few, he became a popular name as an actor.
Farhan Akhtar is a well-known name in Indian cinema, garnering popularity for his acting, direction, singing and backing iconic films as a producer. He made a strong directorial debut with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, which earned him name and fame in Bollywood. Later as an actor Akhtar impressed his fans and the audiences with his performance in films like Rock On!!, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many more. Take a look at the seven best movies of the actor that can't be missed.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the new war action movie, Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh. It tells the story of the heroic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, in which Major Shaitan Singh and his 120 soldiers fought against Chinese troops, highlighting their bravery in preventing a potential occupation of the Ladakh region in the Battle of Rezang La.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Farhan Akhtar plays Aditya Shroff (Adi) in the cult classic movie, along with Arjun Rampal as Joseph Mascarenhas (Joe). It is a story of four friends, Joe, Adi, KD Zaveri (Purab Kohli), and Saket (Luke Kenny), who live in Mumbai and decide to form a rock band called Magik. After claiming early success while performing as a live band, they split due to misunderstandings and industry pressures.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports biography of Milkha Singh, the renowned Indian athlete and Olympian, the story revolves around Singh's remarkable journey. The film portrays how he overcomes numerous challenges and obstacles to achieve the status of a world champion, Olympian, and one of India's most iconic athletes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Netflix
Zoya Akhtar's directorial features three friends named Kabir (Abhay Deol), Imran (Farhan Akhtar), and Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), who had already set up a plan in their school days to go for a vacation in Spain, but with some conditions. They all decided to do their favourite activity, but the other two will have to perform that activity without saying no and overcome their worst fears.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Farhan Akhtar plays Sunny Gil in the star-studded movie. It centres on the Mehra family, who went for a cruise vacation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kamal and Neelam, played by Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, respectively. However, while embarking on the journey, they all face many life lessons to move on towards a better life.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
In this romantic emotional drama, Farhan Akhtar plays Niren Chaudhary and Priyanka Chopra stars as Aditi Chaudhary. Their lives turned upside down when they got to know that their daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, portrayed by Zaira Wasim, had been diagnosed with a terminal illness. During this challenging time, Aditi decides to fulfil all of Aisha's wishes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actor plays the role of an introvert named Karthik, who is frequently mocked by his boss and has faced numerous setbacks throughout his life. However, one day, he receives a phone call from a stranger named Shonali Mukherjee, played by Deepika Padukone, who promises to bring a change in his life.