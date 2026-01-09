LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 09, 2026, 09:02 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 09:02 IST

Farhan Akhtar turns 52 on January 9th. Farhan wears multiple hats- he is a filmmaker, actor, singer, producer and activist. While he began his career in films as a director and directed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don to name a few, he became a popular name as an actor.

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar!
1 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar!

Farhan Akhtar is a well-known name in Indian cinema, garnering popularity for his acting, direction, singing and backing iconic films as a producer. He made a strong directorial debut with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, which earned him name and fame in Bollywood. Later as an actor Akhtar impressed his fans and the audiences with his performance in films like Rock On!!, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many more. Take a look at the seven best movies of the actor that can't be missed.

120 Bahadur
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

120 Bahadur

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the new war action movie, Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh. It tells the story of the heroic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, in which Major Shaitan Singh and his 120 soldiers fought against Chinese troops, highlighting their bravery in preventing a potential occupation of the Ladakh region in the Battle of Rezang La.

Rock On!!
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Rock On!!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Farhan Akhtar plays Aditya Shroff (Adi) in the cult classic movie, along with Arjun Rampal as Joseph Mascarenhas (Joe). It is a story of four friends, Joe, Adi, KD Zaveri (Purab Kohli), and Saket (Luke Kenny), who live in Mumbai and decide to form a rock band called Magik. After claiming early success while performing as a live band, they split due to misunderstandings and industry pressures.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports biography of Milkha Singh, the renowned Indian athlete and Olympian, the story revolves around Singh's remarkable journey. The film portrays how he overcomes numerous challenges and obstacles to achieve the status of a world champion, Olympian, and one of India's most iconic athletes.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Netflix

Zoya Akhtar's directorial features three friends named Kabir (Abhay Deol), Imran (Farhan Akhtar), and Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), who had already set up a plan in their school days to go for a vacation in Spain, but with some conditions. They all decided to do their favourite activity, but the other two will have to perform that activity without saying no and overcome their worst fears.

Dil Dhadakne Do
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dil Dhadakne Do

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Farhan Akhtar plays Sunny Gil in the star-studded movie. It centres on the Mehra family, who went for a cruise vacation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kamal and Neelam, played by Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, respectively. However, while embarking on the journey, they all face many life lessons to move on towards a better life.

The sky is Pink
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The sky is Pink

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

In this romantic emotional drama, Farhan Akhtar plays Niren Chaudhary and Priyanka Chopra stars as Aditi Chaudhary. Their lives turned upside down when they got to know that their daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, portrayed by Zaira Wasim, had been diagnosed with a terminal illness. During this challenging time, Aditi decides to fulfil all of Aisha's wishes.

Karthik Calling Karthik
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Karthik Calling Karthik

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The actor plays the role of an introvert named Karthik, who is frequently mocked by his boss and has faced numerous setbacks throughout his life. However, one day, he receives a phone call from a stranger named Shonali Mukherjee, played by Deepika Padukone, who promises to bring a change in his life.

Trending Photo

Greenland row: Experts reveal how things could unfold in Arctic island. 'It could be like five...'
7

Greenland row: Experts reveal how things could unfold in Arctic island. 'It could be like five...'

Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house; full details inside
6

Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house; full details inside

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT Releases (January 9, 2026): Freedom at Midnight S2 to De Pyaar De 2- 7 New movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more
8

New Friday OTT Releases (January 9, 2026): Freedom at Midnight S2 to De Pyaar De 2- 7 New movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more

JK Simmons turns 71: From The Tomorrow War to Whiplash; watch 10 best movies and TV shows of the Oscar winner on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
11

JK Simmons turns 71: From The Tomorrow War to Whiplash; watch 10 best movies and TV shows of the Oscar winner on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT