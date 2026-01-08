/Nick Reiner’s defense lawyer withdraws from murder case. What could be the reason

In a shocking turn of events, Nick Reiner’s defence attorney, Alan Jackson, has taken a step back from the double murder case.



Reiner has been accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, in the early hours of December 14 at their home in Los Angeles.

Nick Reiner’s defence lawyer withdraws from the murder case

On Wednesday, January 8, Reiner appeared in court for an arraignment. At the same time, his attorney informed the court that he was withdrawing from the double murder case. Nick Reiner will now be represented by public defender Kimberly Greene.

Jackson has not disclosed the reason behind his departure from the case. Outside the courtroom, the defence attorney said he was not ethically permitted to explain the full reasons for his exit, stating only that it was due to “circumstances beyond our control. and and more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control,” as per Variety.

“My team and I remain deeply, deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interests,” Jackson said.

The arraignment has been pushed to Feb 23, and the only thing that Reiner said is,''Yeah, I agree.”

Jackson, who didn't reveal the reason for his exit from the case, but he did tell the reporters that his former client was ''not guilty'' of murder.

Why would his lawyer withdraw from the case?

Jackson has refused to disclose the exact reason for his exit. However, withdrawals by defence attorneys can occur for several reasons, including a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship or financial issues.

Jackson is a high-profile lawyer who has previously handled several major celebrity cases and secured notable wins, including cases involving Kevin Spacey and Karen Read. Despite public speculation, he has declined to provide further details regarding his decision.



What charges is Nick Reiner facing?

In connection with the double homicide, the 32-year-old Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the alleged killings of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer.