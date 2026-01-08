/Golden Globes 2026 presenters: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Snoop Dog and others

The awards season has kicked off, and the next big ceremony is the Golden Globes. Only a few days are left for the glitzy award night, and as the day nears, more and more information about the event is being revealed.

The Golden Globes, also known as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” are set to take place on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Golden Globes 2026: Who is presenting the awards?

Today, the Golden Globes announced its lineup of presenters, which includes A-listers from different fraternities of Hollywood.



The presenters’ list includes George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Charli XCX, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

The A-listers who will be presenting the awards are: Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

When and where to watch the Golden Globes 2026

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the 83rd annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday at 5 pm. PT/8 PM ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the US on Jan 11.

In India, viewers can watch the award ceremony on Monday morning from 5 AM IST.

Golden Globes nominations: Who is leading the race?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro, leads film nominations. It has got nine nominations, including Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.