/Golden Globes 2026 Nominations list: Check full category-wise nominees, movies, TV series, top performances and more

The race has officially begun today as the nominations for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards have started. Announced on Monday, December 8, it will present another competitive awards season across film, television, and, this time, for podcasts as well.
The nominations will be revealed by Comedians Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall in two parts beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. PT. It will be streaming live across CBS platforms, including the CBS News website, YouTube, and TikTok channels. And the final 11 categories will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Mornings and Paramount+.
Let's see if the predictions are right, and titles like One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson), Hamnet (Chloé Zhao), Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie), and Wicked: For Good can take over the nomination charts. Hollywood stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, and Julia Roberts, are also expected to dominate across the acting categories.
This year, for the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, podcasts will be recognised.
What to expect at the awards night
On Sunday, January 11, 2026, the world will witness the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. It will be airing live on CBS at 8/7c and streaming on Paramount+. Nikki Glaser is returning as the host this year as well.
Ahead of the event, CBS will also broadcast a new primetime special, “Golden Eve,” on January 8 at 8 p.m. ET, to honour Helen Mirren (recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film) and Sarah Jessica Parker (recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for television). It will stream on Paramount+.
Full Golden Globes 2026 Nomination List - Category by Category
This section will be updated live as nominees are announced.
Film
Best Film – Drama
Best Film Drama Actress
Best Film Drama Actor
The first category-Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama is announced with the nominees: Paradise’s Sterling K Brown, Andor’s Diego Luna, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo for Task, Adam Scott for Severance, and Noah Wyle for The Pitt.
Best Film – Comedy/Musical
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor
Best Film Supporting Actress
Best Film Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Film Director
Best Film Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
Best Animated Feature
Best Non-English Language Film
It Was Just an Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sound of Falling (Germany)
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Score
For ‘Best Original Score – Motion Picture’, the nominees are Frankenstein’s Alexander Desplat, Ludwig Göransson for Sinners, and Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another. Also, Max Richter is nominated for his Hamnet score.
Best Song
Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You Sinners
No Place Like Home Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Television
Best Drama Series
Best TV Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown,Paradise
Diego Luna,Andor
Gary Oldman,Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo,Task
Adam Scott,Severance
Noah Wyle,The Pitt
Best TV Drama Actress
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Comedy Series
Best TV Comedy Actor
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best TV Comedy Actress
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best TV Limited Series/Movie
The nominees are
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The GIrlfriend
Best TV Limited/Movie Actor
Best TV Limited/Movie Actress
Best TV Supporting Actor
Best TV Supporting Actress
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
Podcast
Best Podcast
