/Golden Globes 2026 Nominations list: Check full category-wise nominees, movies, TV series, top performances and more

The race has officially begun today as the nominations for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards have started. Announced on Monday, December 8, it will present another competitive awards season across film, television, and, this time, for podcasts as well.

The nominations will be revealed by Comedians Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall in two parts beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. PT. It will be streaming live across CBS platforms, including the CBS News website, YouTube, and TikTok channels. And the final 11 categories will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Mornings and Paramount+.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Let's see if the predictions are right, and titles like One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson), Hamnet (Chloé Zhao), Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie), and Wicked: For Good can take over the nomination charts. Hollywood stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, and Julia Roberts, are also expected to dominate across the acting categories.

This year, for the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, podcasts will be recognised.

What to expect at the awards night

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, the world will witness the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. It will be airing live on CBS at 8/7c and streaming on Paramount+. Nikki Glaser is returning as the host this year as well.

Ahead of the event, CBS will also broadcast a new primetime special, “Golden Eve,” on January 8 at 8 p.m. ET, to honour Helen Mirren (recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film) and Sarah Jessica Parker (recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for television). It will stream on Paramount+.

Full Golden Globes 2026 Nomination List - Category by Category

This section will be updated live as nominees are announced.

Film

Best Film – Drama

Best Film Drama Actress

Best Film Drama Actor

The first category-Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama is announced with the nominees: Paradise’s Sterling K Brown, Andor’s Diego Luna, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo for Task, Adam Scott for Severance, and Noah Wyle for The Pitt.

Best Film – Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Best Film Supporting Actress

Best Film Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Film Director

Best Film Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Best Animated Feature

Best Non-English Language Film

It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sound of Falling (Germany)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Score

For ‘Best Original Score – Motion Picture’, the nominees are Frankenstein’s Alexander Desplat, Ludwig Göransson for Sinners, and Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another. Also, Max Richter is nominated for his Hamnet score.

Best Song

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You Sinners

No Place Like Home Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Television

Best Drama Series

Best TV Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown,Paradise

Diego Luna,Andor

Gary Oldman,Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo,Task

Adam Scott,Severance

Noah Wyle,The Pitt

Best TV Drama Actress

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Comedy Series

Best TV Comedy Actor

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best TV Comedy Actress

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best TV Limited Series/Movie

The nominees are

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The GIrlfriend

Best TV Limited/Movie Actor

Best TV Limited/Movie Actress

Best TV Supporting Actor

Best TV Supporting Actress

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Podcast

Best Podcast