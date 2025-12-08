/Golden Globes 2026 Nominations live streaming: Date, time and where to watch it live

The wait is finally over! The time has come when the nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes will be announced. On Monday, December 8, fans can now get clarity on some of the year’s most-asked award-season questions, like will Andor get its long-awaited recognition? Can KPop Demon Hunters get nominated across multiple categories? As the day has arrived, the audience will not have to wait much longer for the complete list of nominees.

When and where to watch the nominations

It will be revealed in two segments, 5:15 a.m. PT/ 8:15 a.m. ET. Reportedly, actors Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall will announce nominees across 17 categories live from the Beverly Hilton. You can watch it live on CBSNews.com, CBS News YouTube channel, CBS News app, and CBS News TikTok channel.

At 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET, the remaining 11 categories will be announced exclusively on CBS Mornings. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

About the 83rd Golden Globes

This year, on the 83rd Golden Globes, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is said to lead early predictions in the comedy/musical film race, and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, Sinners and Sentimental Value are expected to dominate the drama section.

It is speculated that the cast of One Battle After Another will make a strong showing across acting categories, and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) are currently awards-season favourites.