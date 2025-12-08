Google Preferred
Tyla's debut in Mumbai leaves fans asking for more: 'Never been so awestruck...'

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 14:32 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 14:40 IST
Tyla's debut in Mumbai leaves fans asking for more: 'Never been so awestruck...'

Tyla's performance in Mumbai Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Tyla recently made her debut in Mumbai in an event, and fans can't stop gushing about her performance. Several videos and pictures have since then gone viral on social media. 

Renowned South African singer who gained global stardom after the song Water topped the charts in several countries. The musician, who has been busy performing, recently made her debut in Mumbai for an event. Her performance has made everyone swoon and gasp for more. Several videos and pictures have now gone viral on social media.

Tyla's debut in Mumbai: netizens' reaction

Tyla opened her performance with Namaste Mumbai, which earned cheers from the audience. The event was then followed by several songs, including Push 2 Start, Chanel and Water, among others.

Post performance of Tyla, soon netizens took to social media platforms to praise the singer. One user wrote, "I've never been so awestruck." Look at herrr, I'm so jealous." “Tyla is fireee,” wrote the third user.

About Tyla

Tyla is a South African singer and songwriter. Her musical style is characterized by a fusion of pop and amapiano, with many publications dubbing her "Queen of Popiano." She gained international recognition after the release of her 2023 single “Water,” which entered the top ten in multiple countries, including her native South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Tyla is the youngest African artist in history to win a Grammy Award. Her other accolades include two MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, and the honorary Global Force Award at the first Billboard R&B's No. 1's, among nominations for a Brit Award, an Ivor Novello Award, a Soul Train Music Award, and nine South African Music Awards.

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

