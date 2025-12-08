/Tyla's debut in Mumbai leaves fans asking for more: 'Never been so awestruck...'

Renowned South African singer who gained global stardom after the song Water topped the charts in several countries. The musician, who has been busy performing, recently made her debut in Mumbai for an event. Her performance has made everyone swoon and gasp for more. Several videos and pictures have now gone viral on social media.

Tyla's debut in Mumbai: netizens' reaction

Tyla opened her performance with Namaste Mumbai, which earned cheers from the audience. The event was then followed by several songs, including Push 2 Start, Chanel and Water, among others.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Post performance of Tyla, soon netizens took to social media platforms to praise the singer. One user wrote, "I've never been so awestruck." Look at herrr, I'm so jealous." “Tyla is fireee,” wrote the third user.

About Tyla

Tyla is a South African singer and songwriter. Her musical style is characterized by a fusion of pop and amapiano, with many publications dubbing her "Queen of Popiano." She gained international recognition after the release of her 2023 single “Water,” which entered the top ten in multiple countries, including her native South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Also Read: Esha Deol pens heartwarming note for father Dharmendra on 90th birth anniversary