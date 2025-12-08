/OTT Releases this week (8-14 December, 2025): Single Papa, Man VS Baby- Watch these 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

This upcoming week will give you a chance to relax and unwind with some binge-worthy movies and shows on your streaming screens. Take a look below, get comfortable in a cozy spot, and enjoy a hot, steamy cup of hot chocolate while watching these six amazing releases.
The new week of December is finally here, and the holiday season is just around the corner. Get yourself ready to witness an incredible range of releases on OTT platforms that will keep you entertained throughout this festive period. From the comedy drama of Kunal Khemu's Single Papa to the all-time entertainer Rowan Atkinson in Man vs. Baby, there's something for every mood. Let’s dive into it and explore the six movies and TV shows coming this week.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 12, 2025
A quirky family drama features Kunal Khemu as Gaurav Gahlot. After his divorce, he made a plan to adopt a baby, which shocked his family. His decision throws his entire family into a state of confusion, as they try to navigate the new personality of Gaurav, who still misplaces his socks.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 11, 2025
A comedy series stars Rowan Atkinson as Trevor Bingley, a school caretaker who gets an opportunity to look after an opulent London penthouse over the Christmas holiday. The chaos started when he found an abandoned baby. With no other options left, Trevor brings the infant to the penthouse and takes the responsibility of caring for the baby on himself.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 10, 2025
The second season of an adventurous show features Walker Scobell as Percy, who embarks on a journey with his friends to retrieve the legendary Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood’s protective barriers.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Featuring Radhika Apte in a drama thriller that revolves around her character Smita, whose life shatters after her husband and cousin are found murdered. Her simple and quiet life leads her into a web of secrets, infidelity, and betrayal in a small town.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 12, 2025
The series is a Spanish police thriller set in Barcelona. When a body is found burned and hanging from an iconic Antoni Gaudí building, the whole city. The story then takes its turn to Milo Malart, a police inspector who has recently been suspended for insubordination, and is forced back to solve the case.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 12, 2025
A gripping mystery film directed by Rian Johnson focuses on Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who is on a mission to investigate the seemingly impossible murder of a Catholic Monsignor (Josh Brolin) within the walls of a church.