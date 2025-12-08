/OTT Releases this week (8-14 December, 2025): Single Papa, Man VS Baby- Watch these 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

The new week of December is finally here, and the holiday season is just around the corner. Get yourself ready to witness an incredible range of releases on OTT platforms that will keep you entertained throughout this festive period. From the comedy drama of Kunal Khemu's Single Papa to the all-time entertainer Rowan Atkinson in Man vs. Baby, there's something for every mood. Let’s dive into it and explore the six movies and TV shows coming this week.