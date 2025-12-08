/Esha Deol pens heartwarming note for father Dharmendra on 90th birth anniversary: 'We are always together'

The iconic actor of Bollywood, Dharmendra, passed away on November 24, 2025, at his residence after weeks of suffering from age-related ailments. On the occasion of his 90th birthday today, his daughter, Esha Deol, paid an emotional tribute to him on social media, recalling some magical moments with him.

Esha Deol's note to her father, Dharmendra

Esha Deol took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures posing with Dharmendra. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "To my darling Papa. Our pact is the strongest bond. 'Us' through all our lifetimes, all the realms, and beyond... We are always together, Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now, I have tenderly, carefully, and preciously tucked you in my heart...deep, deep inside to carry on with me or the rest of this lifetime."

She added, “The magical, precious memories… life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other. I so painfully miss you, Papa… your warm, protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket; holding your soft yet strong hands, which had unspoken messages; and your voice calling out my name that was followed by endless conversations, laughter, and shayaris.”

“Your motto, ‘always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong, ’ I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you, Papa. Your darling daughter, your Esha, your Bittu,” she concluded.

Dharmendra's death

The veteran actor passed away at the age of 89 on November 24. The actor was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in early November, and soon after, the rumours of his death began to spread online, which was later quashed by Hema Malini and Esha Deol.

The actor had been battling age-related illness for a while and was admitted to the hospital earlier this month. It was also reported that he was put on ventilator support. He was later shifted to his residence in Juhu after his family wished to continue his treatment at home.