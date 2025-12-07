/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Baseer Ali: 'Why did you come to finale?' over biased comments

Bigg Boss season 19 finale is underway, and the world is waiting to watch who will lift the trophy. However, the last episode of this season started with the electrifying entry of host Salman Khan and an energising performance by the top five contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More.

While the season finale started on an entertaining note, soon Salman, who never shies away from speaking his mind, slammed Baseer Ali over the various controversial statements he has made after his exit from the house.

Salman Khan slams Baseer Ali on the Grand Finale

Ali, who rose to fame with his presence on Bigg Boss, has been one of the most talked-about contestants of this season. However, over his comments calling the show biased, Salman Khan slammed him as he went on to bash him over how he continues to play the game even after exiting the house.

Baseer, who has accused the show of bias against him, got evicted due to low votes. This was a dig at the response to his comments about his large fan following.

On the finale night, Khan said, “Is ghar se nikalne ke baad bhi yeh Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss bahar khel rahe the. Mauka humne diya aapko, but aapke fans ne aapko support nahi kiya. What do we owe this honour to, Baseer, that you are sitting here? (Even after exiting the house, he was still playing Bigg Boss outside. We gave you the opportunity, but your fans didn’t support you. What do we owe this honour to, Baseer, that you are sitting here?)."

Salman continued, “Because we’ve never heard anything like this. The show that gave you such a big platform, you’re criticising it. One of your constant complaints was that we didn’t give you enough time on Weekend Ka Vaar; look, we’ve given you plenty in the finale. Agar aap itne hi upset the, toh main toh aata hi nahi. Aap itne bitter kyun ho gaye? Humne aapko bahar nahi nikala, aapke sabse kam votes the. (If you were so upset, I wouldn’t have come at all. Why have you become so bitter? We didn’t evict you, you had the lowest votes). If you believed you had such a huge fan following, clearly it wasn’t that big. Thodi si reality pe aao (come to reality). If I had so many complaints, I wouldn’t have shown up now. That means you still needed this.”

Following this, Salman also mentioned how Baseer unfollowed Nehal Chudasama after his exit from the show and got angry over her comments. For those unversed, in one of the shocking moves of this, two contestants, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, were eliminated, leaving fans disappointed and shocked.