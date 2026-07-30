A man from Bihar's Kishanganj district has claimed that he was booked by the police in protest related to NEET paper leak in the town despite being in Russia since four months. In a video that has now gone viral, the man who identified himself as Muhammad Sadaqat, resident of Ward 12 of the town said that he was in Russia and was shocked to see his name in the list of First Information Report (FIR).

“On the 24th (of July), there was a protest against the NEET leek, at LRP Chowk, and the Bahadurganj administration have named me in that. I have been in Russia for the past four months. He urged the police to remove his name adding, "Since I am in Russia, I request the administration to remove my name from there. I will remain indebted to the administration for this,” news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. He requested via social media that the local police and administration verify his absence and remove his name from the police records.

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In another case from the same district, a man said that he was taking an exam at Kishanganj Girls' High School, located about 20 kilometers away when the protest happened. The man has identified himself as Adnan Amini, a resident of Locha Panchayat. He showed his D.El.Ed examination admit card and stated that on the day of the incident, he was not participating in a protest in Bahadurganj. He said police can verify his presence at the examination center with multiple CCTV cameras.

As the cases surfaced, AIMIM MLA Tausif Alam demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and action based on the facts. Bahadurganj Zila Parishad member Imran Alam stated that the inclusion of a person present abroad in the FIR raises serious questions about the police investigation.

Did Bihar Police mistakenly name man in NEET protest case?

However, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla neither confirmed nor denied the claims while speaking to PTI. “All those who have any grievances related to the protests could approach the police for redressal,” the SP said when specifically asked about Sadaqat's purported video.

The official X handle of the state police had also responded to the video and said it would look into it. But that post has since disappeared, possibly been deleted. SDPO Khusru Siraj stated that the names of the accused were included based on a viral video, a list provided by the Circle Officer, and inputs received from locals and the village watchman. He clarified that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law if new facts emerge during the probe.

Bihar said FIRs will be withdrawn but students remain in jail