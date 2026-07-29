/Delhi Police files FIR, writes to X for details of accounts sharing abusive posts on PM Modi during CJP protest

In a big action against protesters who took part in the Jantar Mantar protest against NEET paper leak, the Delhi Police on Wednesday (Jul 29) wrote to social media platform X and asked it to share details of account holders that shared in "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional heads including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes a day after the Delhi Police directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against PM Modi.

The police have asked X to immediately delete or remove such posts and videos from the platform and provide complete registrant details of the X account holder from which the content was posted. It has specified that the details must include their full name, address, contact details and email ID. The police has also sought the login and logout details of the account, along with the corresponding time and date stamps, as well as any other relevant information that may assist in the investigation. Additionally, X has been requested to preserve the details related to the alleged post/video for future investigation and provide a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

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As per reports, the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team are detecting objectionable posts, and then sending notices to the respective social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content. Police said several crude comments and videos containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister have already been taken down following notices issued by the force.