/Rand Paul ejects Fauci's attorney: Can he face contempt despite Biden pardon?

Senator Rand Paul, Chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, escorted out the lawyer of Dr Anthony Fauci as the two parties engaged in back and forth during the hearing. Paul claimed that Fauci's attorney, David Schertler, was not authorised to sit at the witness table, but he did so. Dr Anthony Fauci took the Fifth Amendment repeatedly at least 100 times, as reported by the New York Post.

“You will respect these proceedings. You were told not to sit at the table. You insist on sitting at the table, and we told you you would not be recognised. You are not invited here for testimony, sir. You are being disruptive. Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, because the judge would put you in jail. I can’t do that today. But I can have you escorted from the premises,” Paul told Schertler. Paul has called for a vote next week on contempt of Congress despite Biden's pardon.

Fauci to face ‘repercussions’ for pleading the Fifth?

Add WION as a Preferred Source