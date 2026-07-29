Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Jul 29) alleged that Union Home Minister ordered the forces to use force against protesting students on Jul 20 in New Delhi. Though he did not name Union Home Minister Amit Shah while making his claims, he said that he was happy to see the fear due to which Shah was not attending the session. Alleging that he was the one who put "pellets in the blood” of the students, Rahul Gandhi added that he does not have courage to face the people now. As ruckus broke out in midst of Gandhi's speech, the Lok Sabha was adjourned by Speaker Om Birla till 2.30 pm.
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Rahul Gandhi claimed, "I am very happy today to see that he so called Home Minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here... why is the Home Minister not here today? The Home Minister is not here today because he is scared. The Home Minister authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot."
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Before making his big claim, the Congress MP had dismissed former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's role in Education ministry, stating that the system has been hijacked by the RSS. He alleged that RSS ideologues were appointed as vice-chancellors across several central universities. He also claimed that RSS wanted to turn students into “andhbhakts” and claimed that this was what the protesting students were fighting against.
BJP demands apology
Interrupting the Congress MP as he made allegations against the Home Minister, Union Minister and BJP MP Kiren Rijiju demanded his apology if he does not have proof for his claims. "Had Rahul Gandhi not used unparliamentary word, nobody would have objected. I believe that he is using a word in the name of a student, but it is he who is using it...He cannot use unparliamentary word, it should be expunged..." The Minister again interrupted Gandhi and said, "Can I say that Rahul Gandhi has committed murder?" He accused Gandhi of not calling for an inquiry but directly claiming that Home Minister order to fire. "How can you say such a thing? Do you understand how serious this allegation is?... Rahul, this is very serious. You will have to apologise. Either clarify your statement or withdraw your words. You have made a very serious and false allegation. This is extremely serious. Please do not do this. What you have said is completely wrong..."