Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Jul 29) alleged that Union Home Minister ordered the forces to use force against protesting students on Jul 20 in New Delhi. Though he did not name Union Home Minister Amit Shah while making his claims, he said that he was happy to see the fear due to which Shah was not attending the session. Alleging that he was the one who put "pellets in the blood” of the students, Rahul Gandhi added that he does not have courage to face the people now. As ruckus broke out in midst of Gandhi's speech, the Lok Sabha was adjourned by Speaker Om Birla till 2.30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi claimed, "I am very happy today to see that he so called Home Minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here... why is the Home Minister not here today? The Home Minister is not here today because he is scared. The Home Minister authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot."

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Before making his big claim, the Congress MP had dismissed former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's role in Education ministry, stating that the system has been hijacked by the RSS. He alleged that RSS ideologues were appointed as vice-chancellors across several central universities. He also claimed that RSS wanted to turn students into “andhbhakts” and claimed that this was what the protesting students were fighting against.

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