/After PM FB post issue, Meta assures rigorous safeguards for posts by prominent accounts

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video post was briefly removed from Facebook, Meta has assured the government that the content posted by the prime minister and other prominent accounts will get rigorous safeguards and additional oversight, according to sources. The post, uploaded on Instagram on July 23 and shared on Facebook, featured PM Modi’s first direct selfie video addressing India’s youth. In the video, the Prime Minister promised stringent action against paper leaks and announced that the government would introduce legislation to tackle the issue.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform wrote to the IT ministry on Wednesday, outlining the specific details of enhanced and rigorous safeguards it has now implemented for content posted by the prime minister and other prominent accounts, reported news agency PTI.

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Assures multiple checks at levels of senior company officials

Meta has informed the IT Ministry that posts by the Prime Minister and prominent accounts will have additional oversight on the platform and that multiple checks will take place at levels of senior company officials, sources said, citing the social media firm’s communication.

Besides, a Meta team is likely to meet government officials later this week or early next week over the prime minister's Facebook post issue, sources added.

On Tuesday, the government summoned a top Meta executive after PM Modi’s post addressing India’s youth and promising stringent measures against paper leaks was briefly restricted by Facebook.

The US-headquartered social media giant blamed a technical glitch for the post removal and apologised, but the IT ministry found the explanation “inadequate” as PM Modi’s post was aimed at engaging with the youth and underscoring the government’s commitment to crack down on paper leaks.

Following this, the IT ministry had summoned the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram).

Meity not happy with explanation, seeking more details

IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Tuesday that while Meta has apologised and admitted that they made a mistake, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) is not happy with the explanation given and is seeking more details from the company.

“It is good that they have apologised and admitted what they did was a mistake. But we are not happy with the explanation…it is not adequate, and we are seeking more details,” Krishnan said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Meta has told the government that a glitch in its automated content filters caused the removal of the prime minister's Facebook post for a brief while.

Meta blames AI-powered automated content filters for ‘error’

According to a Meta spokesperson, the content was removed “in error” and has since been restored on the platform.

IT Ministry sources said on Tuesday that Meta’s explanation citing a technical glitch in the automated content filters was “not reasonable”, and that the matter was “not settled and done”.

They quipped that if indeed a glitch in the automated system caused the error, then Meta, being a technology company, must hasten to improve its tools.

Meta officials, it is learnt, attributed the error to AI-powered automated content filters that were reviewing shared posts and subsequent content that circulated following the original post by the Prime Minister.

Meta claimed that its automated filters inadvertently ended up briefly removing the original post itself.