/'We’ll be hitting them hard': Trump's expletive-laden warning to Iran after missile attack on US bases in Jordan

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 27) vowed to launch powerful strikes against Iran after Tehran attacked US bases in Jordan, signalling a fresh escalation in West Asia following a brief lull in fighting, Fox News reported.

"We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," Fox quoted Trump as saying. The US president also issued an expletive-laden warning to Tehran to emphasise his message, saying, "We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."

Iran confirmed the attack and said it had fired missiles at US military facilities in Jordan. Amman, meanwhile, said it had intercepted five Iranian missiles.

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Trump threatens fresh strikes as peace hopes fade

The latest threats came five days after the United States paused its campaign of airstrikes against Iran following 13 consecutive days of attacks. Trump had earlier signalled that he wanted a negotiated outcome to the conflict.

However, the fresh escalation has raised fears that efforts for a negotiated peace could collapse. Oil prices jumped five per cent amid concerns over possible disruptions to global supplies.

Trump also told Fox that US and Saudi strikes against pro-Iranian militias inside Iraq overnight had been coordinated with authorities in Baghdad, despite the Iraqi government publicly condemning the attacks.

Trump "says those strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government," a Fox correspondent said after speaking with the US president.

The Iraqi presidency said it "denounces the bombing that targeted the Hashed al-Shaabi bases and it considers it an unacceptable attack and a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, targeting its official institutions."

It also rejected the use of Iraqi territory to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.

The joint air operation in Iraq followed attacks by what Saudi Arabia described as "terrorist militias loyal to Iran" on its oil facilities. Riyadh had earlier reported intercepting drones that it said were launched by the groups.

Israel Hezbollah ceasefire faces fresh strain

The US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon also appeared to be unravelling after Israel accused Hezbollah of launching a drone at an Israeli vehicle inside Lebanese territory, calling it a violation of the truce.

"Overnight, Hezbollah launched an explosive drone toward an IDF engineering vehicle in the area of Ali al-Taher Ridge within the Security Zone," the military said in a statement, describing the incident as "a blatant violation of the ceasefire."