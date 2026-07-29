/Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera blessed with baby boy: 'Our greatest blessing'

Actress Karishma Tanna and her entrepreneur husband Varun Bangera are now parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the birth of their first child in a joint post on Tuesday. Congratulations poured in for the couple from their friends and colleagues.

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera welcome baby boy

On Tuesday, Karishma and Varun announced on Instagram that they had been blessed with a baby boy. The couple shared a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes. The text on the picture reads: “It's a boy! KARISHMA & VARUN. OUR GREATEST BLESSING. 29TH JULY 2026.”

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The post was captioned as, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… (sparkle emoji) Our greatest blessing is here. (white heart emoji) 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun (heart and folded hands emojis).”

Congratulations poured in for the couple in the comments section.

Khushi Kapoor wrote, “big congratulations!!!!!!!” with heart emojis. Smriti Irani commented, “Heartiest congratulations! God bless,” with heart emojis. “Awwww (heart emojis) congratulations to both of you. This is beautiful,” wrote Kiku Sharda. Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Neha Dhupia, and several others congratulated the new parents.

About Karisma Tanna-Varun Bangera

Karishma and Varun began dating in 2021 and married in 2022 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by both their families and close friends from the film and TV industry.

In April this year, Karishma took to Instagram to share a series of adorable pictures announcing her pregnancy. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji.

In May Karishma had a Tulu style baby shower and later shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media. “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together,” she wrote.