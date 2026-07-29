/'Sack Amit Shah, order SC monitored probe': Rahul Gandhi renews attack over police action against protesters

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (July 29) alleged that the government prevented him from speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the anti-paper leak bill. He also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorising the use of force against student protesters.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi claimed that he was assured he could speak if he apologised. However, he said he would never apologise to the BJP or the RSS.

"I asked the speaker to bring order to the house so that I could speak, but I was not allowed. The excuse was that I said something about Amit Shah, that he was responsible for the brutality that was carried out. I was given an assurance that if I apologise, I will be allowed to speak. I will never apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person associated with them," he said.

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The Congress MP alleged that police fired pellet guns at protesting students and claimed that Shah was responsible for the "brutality" against them.

"The (protesting students) were shot with pellet guns. One boy who was shot with a pellet gun is most likely to lose his eye and may not be able to see. I have seen the AIIMS medical certificate, which shows that he was shot with pellet guns. Shock batons were used, not just normal lathis, lathis with nails. Where did the police get this idea from?" he asked.

Gandhi further alleged that police used "shock batons" and "lathis with nails" while cracking down on protesters, including women and minors.

"Where did the police get this idea from? Lathis with nails beating women and minors," he said, adding that he had personally seen a police officer slap a protester.

The Congress leader also claimed that he personally saw Shah directing police officers during the protest.

"When we were at Parliament House, I saw with my own eyes Amit Shah calling the police officers. I saw Jitendra Singh getting call after call from Amit Shah. So it was pretty clear he was aware of what was going on," Gandhi claimed.

Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah as Home Minister over the police action against student protesters. He also demanded a probe into the alleged crackdown, which he said should be monitored by the Supreme Court of India.

His remarks came hours after a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha, where he accused Shah of ordering the use of force against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, after a lengthy debate and sharp exchanges.