/Richa Chadha announces new non-fiction YouTube series - Musafiri

Titled 'Musafiri', the travel-based series will premiere on YouTube this August. Blending travel, culture and conversations, the show will see Richa explore different destinations while uncovering the stories, history, traditions and people that make each place unique. More than just a travel series, Musafiri aims to educate, entertain and offer viewers a fresh perspective through the eyes of a curious traveller.

Speaking about the series, Richa Chadha said, "Travel has always given me a chance to pause, observe and learn. With Musafiri, I wanted to create something that goes beyond ticking places off a map. Every destination has its own rhythm, history, food, people and stories that often don't find enough space in conventional travel content. This series is about slowing down and experiencing those layers. I hope viewers come away not just with ideas for their next trip, but with a deeper appreciation of the places we visit and the communities that make them special. As a producer, I enjoy backing stories that offer something meaningful, and Musafiri reflects that intention. I'm excited to finally share this journey with everyone and can't wait for audiences to travel with us when the series premieres in August."