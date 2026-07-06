/Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to romance on screen for the first time in Delhi-set comedy; Kumud Mishra joins cast

After sharing screen space in the popular Fukrey franchise over the years, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally set to be paired opposite each other on screen for the very first time in an untitled situational comedy backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions. Joining them in the film is Kumud Mishra.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to share screen

Set against the colourful and chaotic backdrop of Delhi, the film will be directed by actor-writer-director Shashie Vermaa, whose credits include films as an actor like Bala, Gunjan

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Saxena, Kathal and his writing-directing credits include AK47, Murga Trophy.

Known for crafting stories that seamlessly blend humour with emotion and slice-of-life storytelling, Vermaa now brings his signature sensibility to a comedy that promises warmth, wit and relatable characters with a touch of social commentary.

About the new film

The untitled film is scheduled to go on the floors in the latter half of 2026 and is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

While Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have previously shared screen space as part of the beloved Fukrey universe, audiences have never seen the two actors paired together in a story centred around them. Their coming together in this fresh, character-driven comedy marks a first and is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Actors open up about the film

Speaking about the project, Ali Fazal said, “I’ve always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together. Shashie sirs work is truly something i have followed and have wanted to work with him and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project”.

Richa Chadha said, “What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It’s funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I’m genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my first school days which was in Jamuna Paar in Delhi and I am very excited to share screen with Ali, hes a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity, previously we worked on Fukrey which was more of an adversarial role”.