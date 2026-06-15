/‘I am deeply disturbed’: Karan Johar praises Raakh, hails Ali Fazal’s performance

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has showered praise on actor Ali Fazal and the gripping series Raakh, taking to social media to pen an emotional and heartfelt note after binge-watching the show. Karan’s appreciation especially highlighted Ali Fazal’s “exceptional and solid work,” leaving the actor deeply overwhelmed and grateful.

Karan Johar shared a long note expressing how profoundly the series impacted him emotionally. He wrote "I was trying to take time off from the gram... I thought I was successful till I saw this gut wrenching series and felt the need to express myself..it's 1.35 am and I am deeply disturbed after watching the last episode...

Disturbed as a parent, as a human being, and as a member of society...

The ugliest side of humanity is what RAAKΗ explores.... No justification or childhood trauma is reason enough to succumb to an inner devil...I am not sure I will recover soon from this trauma binge....

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But what I need to applaud is Prosit Roys incredible story telling, strong hold and non manipulative approach of emotional depiction and a special chefs kiss to his undeniable craft..BUT what I can't get out of my head are the career defining performances of @iamsonalibendre and @bashiraamir

Their portrayal of the pathos pained parents in the face of unsurmountable tragedy left me awestruck... they became the characters and i salute their depiction ... you need to observe their performances to experience what i have felt through this heart aching watch... they are OUTSTANDING! BRAVO!!! Kudos to @alifazal9 for his exceptional and solid work.... Special mention to @akashmakhija94 @_ramandeep_yadav for their brilliant portrayals... And mighty kudos to @primevideoin.. Gaurav, Nikhil, and Sahira for bringing this immersive show to devastating and brilliant in equal measure..."

Ali Fazal, visibly moved by the appreciation coming from one of the industry’s most celebrated filmmakers, reshared Karan’s note and thanked him warmly. Responding to the post, Ali wrote,



"Wah ive woken up to this thunderous and kind appreciation from one of the few people i look up to really.."